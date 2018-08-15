[LISTEN] What’s the psychology of unemployment?
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 presenter Azania Mosaka speaks to performance coach Gielie Hoffmann about the psychology of being unemployed.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress has called on the mining sector to begin finding ways to avoid job cuts.
Some mining companies have over the past three months announced plans to retrench their workers.
There’ve also been reports suggesting that the government will be cutting 30,000 jobs in the public sector, claims that the Department of Public Service and Administration have labelled as misleading and damaging.
So many South Africans live with the issue of unemployment or threats of retrenchment.
Research studies have shown that job losses can take a psychological and biological toll on an individual.
Hoffmann says the big underlying challenge is the uncertainty.
For more information listen to the audio above.
