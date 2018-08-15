[LISTEN] Should petting zoos be banned in SA?
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa speaks to Wildlife Activist Pearl Thusi about whether petting zoos should be banned and why she wants people to care about this issue.
JOHANNESBURG – One of the things that South Africans say to foreign visitors is “come with us to go pet the lions... they’re cute and it’s a fantastic experience”.
But the reality is these animals are domesticated in a way that is often foreign to their animal instincts. They are sometimes used for breeding programmes, and when they’ve fulfilled their “usefulness”, they’re sent out into the canned-hunting industry.
Talk Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa speaks to Wildlife Activist Pearl Thusi about whether petting zoos should be banned and why she wants people to care about this issue.
“A lion is a lauded animal all over the world, specifically the African lions, and to think that African people are the ones treating them incredibly cruel is worse,” says Thusi.
For more information listen to the audio above.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] ANC accuses DA-led Tshwane metro of corruption
-
[LISTEN] Jacques Pauw: Minnie could have written suicide note under duress
-
[LISTEN] 'No verse in the Quran that says women should cover their faces'
-
[LISTEN] SAIRR: AfriForum correct on farm expropriation list
-
[LISTEN] How the City of Joburg is dealing with CBD muggings
-
[LISTEN] ‘DA in real trouble over Mashaba & Zille tweets’
-
[LISTEN] Author reveals details of research on Steinhoff scandal
-
[LISTEN] Why the rand is going down, down, down…
-
[LISTEN] Nxasana: I stood my ground against Zuma
-
[LISTEN] Akiki dolls promote positive self-image among African girls
-
[LISTEN] What you need to know about sextortion
-
[LISTEN] SA's economy in real trouble?
-
[LISTEN] What’s next for Zimbabwe’s opposition after elections?
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] UJ claims Joburg bragging rights, UKZN & UWC without wins
-
[LISTEN] Motsepe’s ARC to own SA’s first black-owned bank
-
[LISTEN] HHP remembers ProKid
-
[LISTEN] Jansen: Zuma's fees announcement caused havoc for NSFAS
-
[LISTEN] Why 'pink tax' is a real struggle for women
-
[LISTEN] Tips to help you ace that job interview
-
[LISTEN] Should canned hunting be outlawed in South Africa?
-
[LISTEN] Charles Makola addresses ‘New York Times’ expose on Mabuza
-
[LISTEN] 'What kind of idiot writes this': Lobby group reacts to gender article
-
[LISTEN] Land 101: Discussing the land question with Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi
-
[LISTEN] Who’s to blame for delay in analogue switch off?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.