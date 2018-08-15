[LISTEN] Should petting zoos be banned in SA?

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa speaks to Wildlife Activist Pearl Thusi about whether petting zoos should be banned and why she wants people to care about this issue.

JOHANNESBURG – One of the things that South Africans say to foreign visitors is “come with us to go pet the lions... they’re cute and it’s a fantastic experience”.

But the reality is these animals are domesticated in a way that is often foreign to their animal instincts. They are sometimes used for breeding programmes, and when they’ve fulfilled their “usefulness”, they’re sent out into the canned-hunting industry.

Talk Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa speaks to Wildlife Activist Pearl Thusi about whether petting zoos should be banned and why she wants people to care about this issue.

“A lion is a lauded animal all over the world, specifically the African lions, and to think that African people are the ones treating them incredibly cruel is worse,” says Thusi.

