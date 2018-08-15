[LISTEN] SAIRR: AfriForum correct on farm expropriation list
Radio 702 | Terence Corrigan, Policy Fellow at the South African Institute of Race Relations, says the organisation has good reason to believe that the list is genuine.
JOHANNESBURG - Terence Corrigan, Policy Fellow at the South African Institute of Race Relations, says that AfriForum has good reason to believe that a list of targeted farms for land expropriation without compensation is genuine.
“We have good reason to believe that it [the list] is genuine. We believe that AfriForum is correct and the information is pulling out.”
Corrigan has argued that they have reasons but can’t get into the details.
Listen to the audio above for more.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
