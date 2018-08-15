[LISTEN] 'No verse in the Quran that says women should cover their faces'

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Taj Hargey, the imam at the Oxford Islamic Congregation and founder of the Open Mosque in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN – “There is no verse in the Quran that says women should cover their faces. All the Quran talks about is modesty. We now have this tribal contraption masquerading as a burqa or niqab, which says that if women wish to be godly or righteous then they need to cover their faces. This is a male device to control women,” an imam said during an interview with CapeTalk.

Dr Taj Hargey believes that women should not have to wear burqas, describing them as ninja-clad garments.

His comments come after Britain's former foreign secretary Boris Johnson was criticised for comments made on the burqa. Johnson compared wearers of letter boxes and bank robbers.

