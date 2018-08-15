[LISTEN] 'No verse in the Quran that says women should cover their faces'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

[LISTEN] 'No verse in the Quran that says women should cover their faces'

| CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Taj Hargey, the imam at the Oxford Islamic Congregation and founder of the Open Mosque in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN – “There is no verse in the Quran that says women should cover their faces. All the Quran talks about is modesty. We now have this tribal contraption masquerading as a burqa or niqab, which says that if women wish to be godly or righteous then they need to cover their faces. This is a male device to control women,” an imam said during an interview with CapeTalk.

Dr Taj Hargey believes that women should not have to wear burqas, describing them as ninja-clad garments.

His comments come after Britain's former foreign secretary Boris Johnson was criticised for comments made on the burqa. Johnson compared wearers of letter boxes and bank robbers.

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA