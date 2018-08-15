[LISTEN] 'No verse in the Quran that says women should cover their faces'
CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Taj Hargey, the imam at the Oxford Islamic Congregation and founder of the Open Mosque in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN – “There is no verse in the Quran that says women should cover their faces. All the Quran talks about is modesty. We now have this tribal contraption masquerading as a burqa or niqab, which says that if women wish to be godly or righteous then they need to cover their faces. This is a male device to control women,” an imam said during an interview with CapeTalk.
Dr Taj Hargey believes that women should not have to wear burqas, describing them as ninja-clad garments.
His comments come after Britain's former foreign secretary Boris Johnson was criticised for comments made on the burqa. Johnson compared wearers of letter boxes and bank robbers.
Listen to the audio above for more.
