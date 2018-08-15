[LISTEN] ‘Ma Sobukwe's margin in the history books cannot be erased’

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala spoke to PAC stalwart Jaki Seroke who says Sobukwe was never sidelined but chose to stay away from media attention.

JOHANNESBURG – Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) stalwart Jaki Seroke says the late struggle veteran Zondeni Sobukwe's role in South Africa's history books can never be erased.

She has described Sobukwe as a powerful figure in the country's political transition.

The 91-year-old, who was the wife of the late struggle veteran Robert Sobukwe, passed away in the Western Cape in the early hours of Wednesday morning following a long illness.

“So, it is not entirely that she was sidelined. Her footprint and her margin in the history books cannot be erased. We all know as a powerful figure behind what changed the struggle and what came into the democratic phase that we live in now.”

