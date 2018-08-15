Popular Topics
[LISTEN] ‘Ma Sobukwe's margin in the history books cannot be erased’

| Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala spoke to PAC stalwart Jaki Seroke who says Sobukwe was never sidelined but chose to stay away from media attention.

JOHANNESBURG – Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) stalwart Jaki Seroke says the late struggle veteran Zondeni Sobukwe's role in South Africa's history books can never be erased.

She has described Sobukwe as a powerful figure in the country's political transition.

The 91-year-old, who was the wife of the late struggle veteran Robert Sobukwe, passed away in the Western Cape in the early hours of Wednesday morning following a long illness.

Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala spoke to Seroke who says Sobukwe was never sidelined but chose to stay away from media attention.

“So, it is not entirely that she was sidelined. Her footprint and her margin in the history books cannot be erased. We all know as a powerful figure behind what changed the struggle and what came into the democratic phase that we live in now.”

Listen to the audio for more.

