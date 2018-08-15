[LISTEN] Jacques Pauw: Minnie could have written suicide note under duress

Radio 702 | Pauw comments on the apartheid-era security forces activities and operations during the time and the details of Mark Minnie's book.

JOHANNESBURG - Investigative journalist and veteran author Jacques Pauw comments on the death of Mark Minnie.

Minnie, the co-author of the controversial new book 'The lost boys of Bird Island', was found dead after apparently taking his life.

His book exposed the involvement of at least three former National Party ministers, including Magnus Malan, in a paedophile ring.

