[LISTEN] Jacques Pauw: Minnie could have written suicide note under duress
Radio 702 | Pauw comments on the apartheid-era security forces activities and operations during the time and the details of Mark Minnie's book.
JOHANNESBURG - Investigative journalist and veteran author Jacques Pauw comments on the death of Mark Minnie.
Minnie, the co-author of the controversial new book 'The lost boys of Bird Island', was found dead after apparently taking his life.
His book exposed the involvement of at least three former National Party ministers, including Magnus Malan, in a paedophile ring.
Pauw comments on the apartheid-era security forces activities and operations during the time.
Listen to the audio for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] 'No verse in the Quran that says women should cover their faces'
-
[LISTEN] SAIRR: AfriForum correct on farm expropriation list
-
[LISTEN] How the City of Joburg is dealing with CBD muggings
-
[LISTEN] ‘DA in real trouble over Mashaba & Zille tweets’
-
[LISTEN] Author reveals details of research on Steinhoff scandal
-
[LISTEN] Why the rand is going down, down, down…
-
[LISTEN] Nxasana: I stood my ground against Zuma
-
[LISTEN] Akiki dolls promote positive self-image among African girls
-
[LISTEN] What you need to know about sextortion
-
[LISTEN] SA's economy in real trouble?
-
[LISTEN] What’s next for Zimbabwe’s opposition after elections?
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] UJ claims Joburg bragging rights, UKZN & UWC without wins
-
[LISTEN] Motsepe’s ARC to own SA’s first black-owned bank
-
[LISTEN] HHP remembers ProKid
-
[LISTEN] Jansen: Zuma's fees announcement caused havoc for NSFAS
-
[LISTEN] Why 'pink tax' is a real struggle for women
-
[LISTEN] Tips to help you ace that job interview
-
[LISTEN] Should canned hunting be outlawed in South Africa?
-
[LISTEN] Charles Makola addresses ‘New York Times’ expose on Mabuza
-
[LISTEN] 'What kind of idiot writes this': Lobby group reacts to gender article
-
[LISTEN] Land 101: Discussing the land question with Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi
-
[LISTEN] Who’s to blame for delay in analogue switch off?
-
[LISTEN] Maria Ramos on Absa revamp, Barclays divorce
-
[LISTEN] Addressing safety at higher education facilities
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.