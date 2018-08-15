[LISTEN] ANC accuses DA-led Tshwane metro of corruption
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown speaks to Dr Kgosi Maepa, ANC Tshwane regional chairperson, who says they have documents detailing the alleged corruption.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has called for the immediate suspension of City of Tshwane municipal manager Moeketsi Mosola pending the outcome of a forensic investigation into the awarding of a multibillion-rand project management contract.
The party claims it has evidence of maladministration and corruption by the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led administration in the capital city and have accused Mayor Solly Msimanga of being unaware of what is going on in his office.
Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown speaks to Dr Kgosi Maepa, ANC Tshwane regional chairperson, who says they have documents detailing the alleged corruption involving the appointment of engineering consultancy, GladAfrica, to manage infrastructure projects worth R12 billion in the City.
“We will show that the DA-run administration, including the municipal manager, have a case to answer in court.”
Listen to the audio for more.
