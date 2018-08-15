Knysna councillor among 4 arrested for Victor Molosi’s murder
Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says a thorough investigation by the SA Police Service Western Cape Provincial Task Team led to the arrests.
CAPE TOWN - Four suspects have been arrested for the murder of a Knysna ward councillor, Victor Molosi.
Molosi was shot dead in front of his house in June.
Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says that a thorough investigation by the SA Police Service Western Cape Provincial Task Team led to the arrests.
Pojie says one of the suspects arrested is a current serving councillor on the Knysna Municipal Council.
“The two suspects, both 37-years-old, were arrested on Tuesday. Simultaneously, further investigation into the matter led to the arrests of another two suspects, aged 58- and 42-years-old, at their residence in Knysna.”
The suspects will be charged with conspiracy to commit murder and will appear in the Knysna magistrates court on Thursday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.