Knysna councillor among 4 arrested for Victor Molosi’s murder

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says a thorough investigation by the SA Police Service Western Cape Provincial Task Team led to the arrests.

CAPE TOWN - Four suspects have been arrested for the murder of a Knysna ward councillor, Victor Molosi.

Molosi was shot dead in front of his house in June.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says that a thorough investigation by the SA Police Service Western Cape Provincial Task Team led to the arrests.

Pojie says one of the suspects arrested is a current serving councillor on the Knysna Municipal Council.

“The two suspects, both 37-years-old, were arrested on Tuesday. Simultaneously, further investigation into the matter led to the arrests of another two suspects, aged 58- and 42-years-old, at their residence in Knysna.”

The suspects will be charged with conspiracy to commit murder and will appear in the Knysna magistrates court on Thursday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)