Johan Brand appointed as new WC Police Ombudsman

CAPE TOWN – Major-General Johan Brand has been appointed as the new Western Cape Police Ombudsman on Wednesday.

The appointment follows the resignation of Vusi Pikoli.

The office had been vacant since May, and Brand's appointment has been approved by the Western Cape Standing Committee on Community Safety.

Premier Helen Zille had recommended Brand, who has been serving as the Mitchells Plain station commander, for the position of provincial Police Ombudsman.

Acting committee chairperson Mark Wiley says: “He’s an outstanding, professional police officer who is currently in the service, which unfortunately means that police services are going to lose a competent officer. He would be an outstanding replacement for Advocate Vusi Pikoli.”

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) provincial leader Ferlon Christians welcomes the appointment.

“He’s experienced… he will bring necessary capacity and the ACDP is very happy with his appointment."

It is unclear when Brand will start his term in office.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)