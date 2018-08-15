Intel discloses three more chip flaws
Its commonly used Core and Xeon processors were among the products that were affected, the company said.
SAN FRANCISCO – US chipmaker Intel Corp on Tuesday disclosed three more possible flaws in some of its microprocessors that can be exploited to gain access to certain data from computer memory.
"We are not aware of reports that any of these methods have been used in real-world exploits, but this further underscores the need for everyone to adhere to security best practices," the company said in a blog post.
Intel also released updates to address the issue and said new updates coupled those released earlier in the year will reduce the risk for users, including personal computer clients and data centers.
In January, the company came under scrutiny after security researchers disclosed flaws that they said could let hackers steal sensitive information from nearly every modern computing device containing chips from Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and ARM Holdings.
AMD on Tuesday said it was not impacted by the new flaws disclosed by Intel.
The chipmaker’s shares fell nearly 1% to $48.18 in late afternoon trading.
