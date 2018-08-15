'I've got nothing to hide'
The party says Mayor Athol Trollip should be held responsible because this apparently played out under his watch.
CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay will approach the Public Protector with allegations of maladministration in the municipality.
The party says that Mayor Athol Trollip should be held responsible because this apparently played out under his watch.
Trollip is to face a fifth motion of no confidence on Thursday.
The ANC in Nelson Mandel Bay is adamant that it wants to root out alleged corruption in the municipality.
Spokesperson Themba Xathula singles out Trollip as being involved with the supposed maladministration and corruption.
“You must remember that Trollip campaigned on a ticket for clean governance, which is contrary to what’s happening in our municipality.”
Trollip has denied the claims.
“Now they’re sending spurious charges to the Public Protector. In that regard, all I can say is that I look forward to protecting myself. I’ve got nothing to hide. I have answered all those allegations in council and I’ll do so to the Public Protector. Good luck to the ANC.”
The ANC is confident the motion will pass.
Other complaints that will be lodged with the Public Protector relate to the removal of UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani from his position as deputy mayor last year.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
