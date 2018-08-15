Hawks reach out to Interpol for help with Steinhoff investigation

The retail giant’s share price collapsed after the abrupt resignation of its CEO Markus Jooste in December 2017 as details of suspected fraud emerged.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have asked Interpol to help them get access to police investigations relating to Steinhoff that are underway in Germany and the Netherlands.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations Head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya says the Hawks have three dockets and a report in terms of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act.

Briefing Parliament’s police committee on Wednesday, Lebeya says Interpol has responded to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s request.

“Response has been received which we are working on ensuring the implementation of that agreed investigation.”

Lebeya says a report from PricewaterhouseCoopers, the audit firm Steinhoff commissioned to probe what went wrong, is expected soon.

However, he says the Hawks have yet to identify any suspects as their investigation is still in its initial stages.

“Although we have got an idea of who the possible suspects are, we haven’t clearly concluded that this is our suspect. So, we’re looking broadly at this stage.”

