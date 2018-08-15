Hawks: Over 130 witness statements obtained in Estina probe
Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya appeared before Parliament’s police committee to give a progress report on high-profile cases the Hawks are investigating.
CAPE TOWN - Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya says investigators have obtained statements from more than 130 witnesses in the Estina dairy farm case, one of eight probes into alleged state capture linked to the Guptas and their associates.
Lebeya appeared before Parliament’s police committee on Wednesday for the first time since his appointment in May to give a progress report on high-profile cases the Hawks are investigating.
He says eight accused, including former Oakbay Group CEO Nazeem Howa and former Sahara Computers CEO Ashu Chawla, will appear in court in Bloemfontein again on Friday.
“Three-hundred-and-two bank account reports have been received as a result of Section 205 subpoenas issued, 139 witness statements have been obtained, two search and seizure operations have been conducted.”
He says a report on how more than R220 million intended to uplift the people of Vrede flowed through the Bank of Baroda and into Gupta-linked companies and individuals will be finalised soon.
“The services of an auditing company have been procured to analyse the flow of funds. Once the information from the Mutual Legal Agreements has been received, the money flow [report] will be completed.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
