Hawks head comes under fire in Parliament over state capture probe

He’s been briefing Parliament’s police committee on several high-profile cases the hawks are seized with as well as the scourge of illicit mining.

CAPE TOWN – Hawks head General Godfrey Lebeya has come under fire from Members of Parliament (MPs) who have expressed frustration at seemingly slow progress in state capture investigations.

Lebeya took over from acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata in June.

This was Lebeya’s first appearance before the committee, coming just two months after his appointment as head of the Hawks.

Some MPs tore into him for the Guptas being allowed to flee the country.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Diane Kohler Barnard said: “I don’t know that extradition is allowed from Dubai. They emptied our coffers. How close are you in charging them?”

The EFF’s Phillip Mhlongo added: “Their case was thrown out and all their own belongings was thrown out by the court because of the weak investigation.”

Lebeya has told MPs he won’t discuss “live” cases in detail or reveal methods being used to ensure that accused persons appear in court. But he’s promised there’ll be no holy cows when it comes to the state capture investigations.

