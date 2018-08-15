Gordhan: Challenges still exist as SA Express set to resume operations

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan has told Parliament that all the processes required to get the airline flying again are being finalised.

CAPE TOWN – Grounded regional airline, SA Express, could be back in the sky as soon as next week.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan has told Parliament that all the processes required to get the airline flying again are being finalised.

The airline was grounded in May over safety concerns.

Gordhan says even though the airline is expected to fly again next week, only nine out of its 22 aircraft will be taking off.

He says even though the airline is preparing to resume operations, it still faces liquidity challenges.

"And despite the fact that we have a R1.74 billion guarantee from government, there are challenges in terms of paying salaries, there are challenges in terms of paying for some parts, which are actually required."