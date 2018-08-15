Popular Topics
Fawu urges Sars to tighten control on fake goods manufacturers

Fawu says billions of rand are lost through the selling of counterfeit goods which affects food, tobacco and cosmetics industries.

One of the Fawu members participating in a demonstration in Pretoria against the sale of illegal counterfeit goods. Picture: @fawu_media/Twitter
One of the Fawu members participating in a demonstration in Pretoria against the sale of illegal counterfeit goods. Picture: @fawu_media/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) wants the South African Revenue Services (Sars) to shut down illegal factories that manufacture fake goods.

Fawu says billions of rand are lost through the selling of counterfeit goods which affects food, tobacco and cosmetics industries.

The union marched to the National Treasury in Pretoria on Tuesday to hand down a memorandum of demands.

Fawu's Dominique Martin says: "First of all, they had to give more funds to Sars for the border to allow these illicit goods from other neighbouring countries."

Timeline

