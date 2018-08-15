Fawu urges Sars to tighten control on fake goods manufacturers
Fawu says billions of rand are lost through the selling of counterfeit goods which affects food, tobacco and cosmetics industries.
JOHANNESBURG – The Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) wants the South African Revenue Services (Sars) to shut down illegal factories that manufacture fake goods.
Fawu says billions of rand are lost through the selling of counterfeit goods which affects food, tobacco and cosmetics industries.
The union marched to the National Treasury in Pretoria on Tuesday to hand down a memorandum of demands.
Fawu's Dominique Martin says: "First of all, they had to give more funds to Sars for the border to allow these illicit goods from other neighbouring countries."
Popular in Local
-
DA: Silas Ramaite not the right choice to be acting NPA head
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 14 August 2018
-
Mark Minnie was incredibly courageous, brave - Marianne Thamm
-
Abrahams all packed up and ready to go
-
Robert Sobukwe's wife, Zondeni, dies at 91
-
MPs hear of Gupta wedding invite competition, donations to NW schools
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.