Farmworker activist group welcomes murder conviction against Vredendal farmer

Lutzville farmer Martin Visser was on Tuesday convicted for the murder of Adam Pieterse in 2015.

The 43-year-old was arrested more than a year after Pieterse's body was found in a shallow grave outside Vredendal.

Visser, who owns Dassiehoek Farm, has been convicted of murder and assault.

The Rural and Farmworker Development Organisation's Billy Claasen has welcomed the judgment.

“We’re satisfied that justice has been served. We’re looking forward to the judge sending him to prison for life so that people like him can be removed from society.”

The farmer murdered Pieterse by beating him to death with a spade in 2015.

When his body was found, it was in an advanced stage of decomposition. Pieterse worked at a neighbouring farm.

Visser is believed to have attacked the 32-year-old because he allegedly owed him money. Visser ran a shop from his farm, selling goods to farmworkers.

