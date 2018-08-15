Eskom declares dispute with unions amid wage talks
The power utility says it relates to the precondition that the NUM and Numsa introduced as part of the recent wage negotiations.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has declared a dispute with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), Solidarity and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).
The unions insisted that Eskom should not discipline employees who took part in the protracted strike.
Eskom has now referred “a mutual interest dispute” to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
