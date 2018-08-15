Equal Education concerned over dept's sanitation initiative, ConCourt action

Equal Education's legal representative, Daniel Linde, says that the advocacy group is not against the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) initiative.

JOHANNESBURG – Equal Education says it's disturbed that the Basic Education Department has launched a safe sanitation initiative while fighting its own constitutional obligations in court.

In July, the High Court in Bisho found that the department's indefinite delay in fixing unsafe and inadequate infrastructure at schools was unconstitutional and invalid.

The department plans on appealing that judgment in the Constitutional Court.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government has partnered with the private sector to eradicate pit toilets at South Africa’s schools.

“We’ve got to look at the reality of what’s happening across the provinces and the reality of how NGOs like Equal Education are not properly engaged with.”

While the Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga maintains while they welcomed the court judgment they hope the Constitutional Court will clarity some legal aspects.

“The judge made some important comments, which we find useful. But there are certain aspects as well that worth appealing.”

The department has come under scrutiny for delaying to fix school infrastructure putting the lives of pupils at risk.

