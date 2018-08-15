Equal Education concerned over dept's sanitation initiative, ConCourt action
Equal Education's legal representative, Daniel Linde, says that the advocacy group is not against the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) initiative.
JOHANNESBURG – Equal Education says it's disturbed that the Basic Education Department has launched a safe sanitation initiative while fighting its own constitutional obligations in court.
In July, the High Court in Bisho found that the department's indefinite delay in fixing unsafe and inadequate infrastructure at schools was unconstitutional and invalid.
The department plans on appealing that judgment in the Constitutional Court.
On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government has partnered with the private sector to eradicate pit toilets at South Africa’s schools.
WATCH: Ramaphosa: The safe toilet initiative is long overdue
Equal Education's legal representative, Daniel Linde, says that the advocacy group is not against the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) initiative.
“We’ve got to look at the reality of what’s happening across the provinces and the reality of how NGOs like Equal Education are not properly engaged with.”
While the Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga maintains while they welcomed the court judgment they hope the Constitutional Court will clarity some legal aspects.
“The judge made some important comments, which we find useful. But there are certain aspects as well that worth appealing.”
The department has come under scrutiny for delaying to fix school infrastructure putting the lives of pupils at risk.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
DA: Silas Ramaite not the right choice to be acting NPA head
-
Abrahams all packed up and ready to go
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 14 August 2018
-
Minister Shabangu berates Sassa officials
-
Farmworker activist group welcomes murder conviction against Vredendal farmer
-
Gigaba, former ministers could testify in Parly probe into Gupta naturalisation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.