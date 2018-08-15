Popular Topics
Electric buses meet requirements, says City of CT

The municipality held a media briefing on Tuesday, in reaction to a 'Sunday Times' report that suggests the buses are not suitable for steep routes around the city.

The City of Cape Town says its electric buses have undergone testing and meet the requirements. Picture: City of Cape Town.
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has confirmed that electric buses, which have undergone testing, have met the city's requirements.

The municipality held a media briefing on Tuesday, in reaction to a Sunday Times report that suggests the buses are not suitable for steep routes around the city.

The city says that multiple tests and inspections have been undertaken over the past eight months to check whether the buses are suitable.

Transport mayoral committee member Brett Herron says that after going through three tests since October 2017, it’s been confirmed that the buses meet requirements.

“They’ve gone up Kloof Nek Road, Geneva Drive and Hospital Bend. They were also tested independently by an engine performance company. They passed the test.”

The final inspection was conducted on 4 July.

Mayor Patricia de Lille says the city will only take ownership of the buses following an independent investigation into the tender, which is expected to be finalised before the end of the year.

“The buses have been tested, not once but three times. It’s subject to an investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the buses will be released.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

