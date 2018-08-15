Draft report on Eskom inquiry expected soon
The parliamentary inquiry sought to get to the bottom of state capture allegations at state-owned companies, starting with Eskom.
CAPE TOWN - A much-anticipated first draft report on Parliament’s Eskom inquiry could be laid before the Public Enterprises Committee as soon as next week.
The inquiry sought to get to the bottom of state capture allegations at state-owned companies, starting with Eskom.
The committee says it hopes to adopt the final report by mid-September.
On Wednesday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told the committee that there will be consequences for those implicated in a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture which is set to start next week.
Eskom has a new board and new executives, but it’s having to grapple with irregular expenditure which ballooned more than six-fold over the last financial year from R3 billion to R19.6 billion.
Gordhan has raised questions about auditors who condoned the expenditure.
He says while the power utility plans to reduce capital expenditure by R20 billion over the next year, it will impact on economic growth.
“At the moment, you are managing the past and the present and doing whatever you can to borrow money in order to have enough cash to meet your operational costs on the one hand, but also some of your investment costs as well.”
The Eskom board is expected to submit a new five-year strategy by the end of September.
Meanwhile, opposition Members of Parliament have bemoaned the slow pace at which criminal charges are being pursued against those implicated in state capture.
Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee is expected to meet behind closed doors next week to discuss a draft report on its inquiry into Eskom.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Business
-
Eskom declares dispute with unions amid wage talks
-
Hawks reach out to Interpol for help with Steinhoff investigation
-
Report: Transnet CEO, 2 officials served with notices of intention to suspend
-
[LISTEN] What’s the psychology of unemployment?
-
'Monster Hunter' on hold as China hits pause on new video games
-
ANC calls on mining sector to avoid job cuts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.