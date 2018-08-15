DA: Silas Ramaite not the right choice to be acting NPA head

The move follows the Constitutional Court ruling on Monday which confirmed the invalidity of the appointment of Shaun Abrahams to the top post.

PRETORIA – While the governing party has praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointing Dr Silas Ramaite as the acting National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss, the Democratic Alliance (DA) believes he is not the correct choice.

The court also confirmed the settlement deal former President Jacob Zuma reached with Mxolisi Nxasana was invalid, and set aside.

The African National Congress (ANC) says Ramaphosa’s action will go a long way to restoring the nation’s confidence in the National Prosecuting Authority.

However, the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach who worked with Ramaite at the NPA says while he is qualified, he sat idle as the NPA was undermined by successive poor leadership.

"He's a career prosecutor who up through the ranks and he certainly knows the job. That being said, he sat by quietly and watched first Menzi Simelane, then Mokotedi Mpshe, Nomgcobo Jiba and then Shaun Abrahams obliterate the NPA and destroy the fabric of integrity of the criminal justice system."

Ramaphosa has committed to appoint a permanent head of the NPA within the 90 days set by the Constitutional Court.

ALL PACKED AND READY TO GO

The NPA says former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams will complete a handover period to Ramaite before taking some time off to decide on the way forward.

The NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku said Abrahams has packed up his office but will be reporting for duty for the rest of this week.

“Engaging with the acting NDPP [National Director of Public Prosecutions] in terms of handover... remember we’ve got some historical matters that he has to engage with. After that, he will take a couple of weeks with his family, then decide on a way forward.”

Abrahams was an advocate in the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit prior to being appointed as the national director.

He said he will take some time off before deciding on his future.

