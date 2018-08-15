DA reports drop in maternal mortality rate in WC

The DA says the provincial Health Department has improved on several important indicators on healthcare delivery.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the maternal mortality rate in the Western Cape has dropped from 2017.

This was revealed in a Community Development Committee meeting on Tuesday.

The DA's provincial chairperson on community development Lorraine Botha says the committee was informed by the provincial Health Department about the drop.

She says it’s the most important measurement of the state of the healthcare system.

Botha adds the department has improved on several important indicators on healthcare delivery.

“Ensuring antenatal visits before 20 weeks are above targets and that the tuberculosis drug sensitive and the multidrug-resistant tuberculosis treatment success rate is above target.”

It also includes ensuring that clients remain on antiretroviral including TB/HIV co-infected persons, and performing HIV tests and immunisations are above target.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)