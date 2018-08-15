CT police raid at scrap metal dealers leads to 3 arrests
A man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested while stripping a double cab bakkie at the premises of scrap metal dealer in Tafelsig.
CAPE TOWN - A police operation intended to locate stolen railway infrastructure has resulted in the discovery of a number of other items.
Scrap metal dealers in Mitchells Plain were targeted in Monday’s search and seizure operation.
A man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested while stripping a double cab bakkie at the premises of scrap metal dealer in Tafelsig. A woman was also taken into custody.
A vehicle used to transport stolen car parts was also confiscated.
The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “Operations of this kind are executed continuously in all areas to increase police visibility and to stop the theft of precious infrastructure, which ensures that commuters can travel safely.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
AfriForum prepares to take legal action over alleged farm expropriation list
-
'I've got nothing to hide'
-
Gordhan: SOCs can't continue to borrow their way out of debt
-
MPs hear of Gupta wedding invite competition, donations to NW schools
-
Hawks head comes under fire in Parliament over state capture probe
-
DA: Silas Ramaite not the right choice to be acting NPA head
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.