CT police raid at scrap metal dealers leads to 3 arrests

A man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested while stripping a double cab bakkie at the premises of scrap metal dealer in Tafelsig.

A South African Police Service van at a crime scene. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A police operation intended to locate stolen railway infrastructure has resulted in the discovery of a number of other items.

Scrap metal dealers in Mitchells Plain were targeted in Monday’s search and seizure operation.

A man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested while stripping a double cab bakkie at the premises of scrap metal dealer in Tafelsig. A woman was also taken into custody.

A vehicle used to transport stolen car parts was also confiscated.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “Operations of this kind are executed continuously in all areas to increase police visibility and to stop the theft of precious infrastructure, which ensures that commuters can travel safely.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

