CSA congratulates Kagiso Rabada on Wisden accolade
JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa has congratulated Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada on being named the best young male cricketer in the world by the Wisden cricket magazine.
Rabada was given the accolade in the magazine's August edition following a poll carried out among its correspondents around the world.
“This is another well-deserved honour for KG,” commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe, “whose achievements over the last few years have been quite phenomenal. These include becoming the youngest ever player to top the ICC Test bowling rankings earlier this year and becoming the youngest player to take 150 Test wickets.
“He is clearly destined to become one of our all-time greats and he fully deserves all the accolades that have come his way.
“Wisden is one of the most respected voices of world cricket and being named by them as one of the best cricketers aged 23 or under is a tremendous achievement.
“It is also highly gratifying that we have two other well deserving cricketers in the top 10 in Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi. This speaks volumes for our talent development pipeline and holds promise of a very bright future for our cricket,” concluded Mr Moroe.
