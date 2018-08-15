Cops have 'strong leads' over murder at EC police station
Four balaclava-clad men shot and killed an awaiting trial prisoner in a holding cell at the Ngangelizwe Police Station at the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police say they’ve identified strong leads in the investigation into a brazen murder at a Mthatha police station.
Four balaclava-clad men shot and killed an awaiting trial prisoner in a holding cell at the Ngangelizwe Police Station at the weekend.
The police's Vish Naidoo says the motive is still unclear.
“The suspects just fled. They didn’t take anything, no firearms and no money. We have uncovered quite a few theories, but they remain theories at this point. One of the factors that will help us confirm the theories is by arresting the suspects.”
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has deployed a priority crime unit to focus exclusively on the case for the next three days.
The same station has in recent years had five service cars torched on the police yard. Last year, 23 firearms were stolen from the armoury.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
