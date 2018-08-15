Concerns raised on affordability of Road Accident Benefit Scheme
Treasury has told Parliament the Road Accident Benefit Scheme will have substantial fiscal implications for the public purse.
CAPE TOWN - Treasury has expressed concern over the affordability and sustainability of a new scheme to replace the Road Accident Fund (RAF).
It’s told Parliament that the Road Accident Benefit Scheme will have substantial fiscal implications for the public purse.
Like the Road Accident Fund, the scheme is to be funded through the fuel levy.
Parliament’s Transport Committee has spent two weeks conducting countrywide public hearings.
But Treasury says there’s uncertainty as to how much exactly will be needed to fund the scheme.
Unlike the Road Accident Fund, the Road Accident Benefit Scheme will work on a no-fault system when it comes to compensating the victims of road accidents.
But Treasury says it's concerned about fluctuating cost estimates.
In 2015, the scheme was estimated at 70% of the Road Accident Fund.
Now, the Transport Department says it's in fact 80%.
Treasury chief director Ulrike Britton says these issues should ideally have been ironed out before the bill was approved by Cabinet.
“This really has such a significant role to play in the public finances of the country, and it is such a significant social security reform that we thought it was important for us to come to the committee.”
Treasury says it also believes 12 board members to oversee the scheme is excessive.
The committee will meet again next week to discuss the issues raised.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
DA: Silas Ramaite not the right choice to be acting NPA head
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 14 August 2018
-
Mark Minnie was incredibly courageous, brave - Marianne Thamm
-
Abrahams all packed up and ready to go
-
MPs hear of Gupta wedding invite competition, donations to NW schools
-
Robert Sobukwe's wife, Zondeni, dies at 91
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.