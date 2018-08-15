Concerns raised on affordability of Road Accident Benefit Scheme

Treasury has told Parliament the Road Accident Benefit Scheme will have substantial fiscal implications for the public purse.

CAPE TOWN - Treasury has expressed concern over the affordability and sustainability of a new scheme to replace the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Like the Road Accident Fund, the scheme is to be funded through the fuel levy.

Parliament’s Transport Committee has spent two weeks conducting countrywide public hearings.

But Treasury says there’s uncertainty as to how much exactly will be needed to fund the scheme.

Unlike the Road Accident Fund, the Road Accident Benefit Scheme will work on a no-fault system when it comes to compensating the victims of road accidents.

But Treasury says it's concerned about fluctuating cost estimates.

In 2015, the scheme was estimated at 70% of the Road Accident Fund.

Now, the Transport Department says it's in fact 80%.

Treasury chief director Ulrike Britton says these issues should ideally have been ironed out before the bill was approved by Cabinet.

“This really has such a significant role to play in the public finances of the country, and it is such a significant social security reform that we thought it was important for us to come to the committee.”

Treasury says it also believes 12 board members to oversee the scheme is excessive.

The committee will meet again next week to discuss the issues raised.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)