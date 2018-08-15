City of CT bolsters budget to secure community facilities

Among the R40 million worth of upgrades are alarm features, burglar bars and patrol officers for local clinics, libraries and recreational centres.

The City's JP Smith adds 312 safety wardens will also be deployed to hotspot areas.

“Even the number of facilities across the metropole is challenging to keep tabs on all of them all time. The safety guards that will be deployed are not security guards but rather the eyes and ears on the ground. We are spending a lot of money on protecting our facilities but the users in surrounding communities also have a role to play.”

