City of CT bolsters budget to secure community facilities
Among the R40 million worth of upgrades are alarm features, burglar bars and patrol officers for local clinics, libraries and recreational centres.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has spent around R40 million to secure community facilities against vandals and looters.
Safety improvements will be rolled out to local clinics, libraries and recreational centres.
Among the multi-million rand upgrades are alarm features, burglar bars and patrol officers.
The City's JP Smith adds 312 safety wardens will also be deployed to hotspot areas.
“Even the number of facilities across the metropole is challenging to keep tabs on all of them all time. The safety guards that will be deployed are not security guards but rather the eyes and ears on the ground. We are spending a lot of money on protecting our facilities but the users in surrounding communities also have a role to play.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
5 cops arrested in connection with cash heists - Cele
-
Cele: Police had nothing to do with Duduzane Zuma’s leg-shackles
-
Hawks: Over 130 witness statements obtained in Estina probe
-
Tshwane City Manager Mosola defends awarding of tender to GladAfrica
-
MPs hear of Gupta wedding invite competition, donations to NW schools
-
DA: Silas Ramaite not the right choice to be acting NPA head
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.