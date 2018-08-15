Cele: Police had nothing to do with Duduzane Zuma’s leg-shackles
Police Minister Bheki Cele says this was done on the insistence of court officials.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has told Parliament that the police had nothing to do with Duduzane Zuma making his first court appearance in leg-shackles.
Cele says this was done on the insistence of court officials.
“The decision was questioned by the police [as to] why did it happen. It was done by justice, not by the police. Actually, the police [and] Hawks urged the court not to chain Duduzane.”
The former president's son handed himself over to investigators after returning from Dubai to attend his brother's funeral last month.
Cele told the police oversight committee that court officials insisted it was routine practice to shackle anyone appearing in that particular room at the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.
Zuma faces charges of corruption, or conspiracy to commit corruption, relating to Ajay Gupta's alleged attempt to entice former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas to become head of Treasury with an offer of R600 million.
His case was postponed to January.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
