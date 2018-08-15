Cable theft sees Metrorail services between Joburg and PTA disrupted

Technicians are on site working to replace the cables while buses have been made available to ferry commuters between the affected stations.

JOHANNESBURG – Metrorail says that its train services between Pretoria and Johannesburg have been disrupted on Wednesday morning due to cable theft.

The railway operator says that overhead wires were stolen at the Olifantsfontien station on both lines and as a result there are no train services running between Kaalfontein and Olifantsfontien.

