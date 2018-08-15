Brazil may probe Google over its cell phone system - report
The reported comments by Alexandre Barreto come just weeks after European antitrust regulators fined Google a record €4.34 billion.
RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil’s antitrust watchdog Cade is considering opening an investigation into Google over alleged abuses in its cell phone operating system, the president of the agency said in an interview published on Wednesday in newspaper Valor Economico.
The reported comments by Alexandre Barreto come just weeks after European antitrust regulators fined Google a record €4.34 billion and ordered it to stop using its popular Android mobile operating system to block rivals.
According to the report, Barreto said Cade would decide whether to formally probe the US company, whose parent is Alphabet Inc, depending on the results of an evaluation that is already underway.
“What we are doing now is analyzing the European Union’s decision to determine if we have grounds to act here,” Barreto said in an interview.
Google declined to comment. But in a blog post following the European Union decision, CEO Sundar Pichai said Android phones compete with iOS phones, adding that the ruling did not take into account how much choice Android provides phone-makers and mobile network operators.
Google’s Android system, which device makers can use for free, runs on about 80% of the world’s smartphones, according to market research firm Strategy Analytics.
According to the European Union, Google’s illegal behavior dates back to 2011 and includes forcing manufacturers to preinstall Google Search and its Chrome browser together with its Google Play app store on their Android devices. It also includes paying them to preinstall only Google Search and blocking them from using rival systems.
Google said it would appeal that ruling.
Popular in World
-
Italy bridge collapse kills 37, ignites national anger
-
Germany paves way for 'third gender' option at birth
-
Man arrested after suspected UK parliament attack named - source
-
[OPINION] Why Trump’s ‘Arab Nato’ plan won’t curb Iran
-
Researchers: Indigenous knowledge could be key to fighting wildfires
-
Scores killed in Kabul blast as Afghanistan reels from attacks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.