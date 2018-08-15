At least 22 students drown after boat sinks in northern Sudan

Civil defence forces were searching the waters for the missing passengers but had not recovered the bodies, state news agency SUNA said..

CAIRO - At least 22 students drowned on Wednesday when a boat carrying more than 40 people sank while crossing the Nile in northern Sudan, state news agency SUNA said.

Civil defence forces were searching the waters for the missing passengers but had not recovered the bodies, the agency added. A female hospital employee also drowned.