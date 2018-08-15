ANC calls on mining sector to avoid job cuts
Some mining companies have over the past three months announced that they will be retrenching workers.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has called on the mining sector to urgently begin finding ways to avoid job cuts.
Gold Fields on Tuesday announced it will shed at least 1,500 jobs.
Implats announced last week that it’ll retrench almost 13,000 employees over the next three years while closing down its unprofitable mines.
Added to this, Gold Fields says unprofitability over the past eight years has led to retrenchments being unavoidable.
Head of the presidency in the ANC Zizi Kodwa says the mining sector is the backbone of industry and an urgent solution is needed.
“We call for an urgent dialogue between all social partners to make sure that they find an alternative. But we are emphatically against any form of retrenchments.”
He says it is unsustainable that mineworkers continue to bear the brunt of company losses and irrational management decisions.
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says he will be talking to the Minerals Council to try to find a solution.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
