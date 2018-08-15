Amcu welcomes plans to reopen Lily, Barbrook mines

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

Amcu welcomes plans to reopen Lily, Barbrook mines

The two mines were forced to shut their doors after a section collapsed in 2016, trapping three employees underground.

FILE: The Lily Mine. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
FILE: The Lily Mine. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has welcomed plans to reopen the Lily and Barbrook mines.

The two mines were forced to shut their doors after a section collapsed in 2016, trapping three employees underground.

Amcu is now hoping that resuming operations will lead to the recovery of the remains of Yvonne Mnisi, Pretty Nkambule and Solomon Nyarende.

The closure of the mines also left about 900 miners without jobs.

Now the mines' new owner, the Siyakhula Sonke Corporation, plans to reopen the mines within the next few months.

Amcu's Abedinego Makong says: “We had a meeting and they agreed they’ll take about 200 workers with the first phase. Going forward they’ll take on more. Everyone will go back to work, even those in the local community.”

[From the archives] WATCH: Lily Mine: A forgotten tragedy

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA