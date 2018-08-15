Amcu welcomes plans to reopen Lily, Barbrook mines

The two mines were forced to shut their doors after a section collapsed in 2016, trapping three employees underground.

JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has welcomed plans to reopen the Lily and Barbrook mines.

The two mines were forced to shut their doors after a section collapsed in 2016, trapping three employees underground.

Amcu is now hoping that resuming operations will lead to the recovery of the remains of Yvonne Mnisi, Pretty Nkambule and Solomon Nyarende.

The closure of the mines also left about 900 miners without jobs.

Now the mines' new owner, the Siyakhula Sonke Corporation, plans to reopen the mines within the next few months.

Amcu's Abedinego Makong says: “We had a meeting and they agreed they’ll take about 200 workers with the first phase. Going forward they’ll take on more. Everyone will go back to work, even those in the local community.”

[From the archives] WATCH: Lily Mine: A forgotten tragedy

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)