Amcu welcomes plans to reopen Lily, Barbrook mines
The two mines were forced to shut their doors after a section collapsed in 2016, trapping three employees underground.
JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has welcomed plans to reopen the Lily and Barbrook mines.
The two mines were forced to shut their doors after a section collapsed in 2016, trapping three employees underground.
Amcu is now hoping that resuming operations will lead to the recovery of the remains of Yvonne Mnisi, Pretty Nkambule and Solomon Nyarende.
The closure of the mines also left about 900 miners without jobs.
Now the mines' new owner, the Siyakhula Sonke Corporation, plans to reopen the mines within the next few months.
Amcu's Abedinego Makong says: “We had a meeting and they agreed they’ll take about 200 workers with the first phase. Going forward they’ll take on more. Everyone will go back to work, even those in the local community.”
[From the archives] WATCH: Lily Mine: A forgotten tragedy
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
No indication Mark Minnie would take own life, says publisher
-
MPs hear of Gupta wedding invite competition, donations to NW schools
-
DA: Silas Ramaite not the right choice to be acting NPA head
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 14 August 2018
-
Mark Minnie was incredibly courageous, brave - Marianne Thamm
-
Robert Sobukwe's wife, Zondeni, dies at 91
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.