Ailing Aretha Franklin visited by Stevie Wonder, Jesse Jackson
Franklin, 76, a one-time gospel singer whose reign as the “Queen of Soul” has spanned more than 50 years, is under hospice care at her home, according to publicist Gwendolyn Quinn.
NEW YORK – Aretha Franklin, the legendary soul singer who has fallen gravely ill, was visited at her Detroit-area home on Tuesday by fellow recording artist Stevie Wonder, US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and ex-husband Glynn Turman, her publicist said.
Franklin, 76, a one-time gospel singer whose reign as the “Queen of Soul” has spanned more than 50 years, is under hospice care at her home, according to publicist Gwendolyn Quinn.
Quinn declined to discuss Franklin’s ailment, but said: “She’s seriously ill.”
The singer, whose hit songs include “Chain of Fools” and “Think,” has a long-standing professional relationship with Wonder, with whom she performed 13 years ago at the Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in Pasadena, California.
She and Turman were married from 1978 to 1984.
In her heyday of the 1960 and 1970s, Franklin dominated the music charts with hits including “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),” “Baby, I Love You,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” and “Respect,” a cover of an Otis Redding tune that became a song of empowerment during the US civil rights era.
Franklin’s fans, including former US President Bill Clinton, have taken to social media to express their thoughts.
“Like people all around the world, Hillary and I are thinking about Aretha Franklin tonight & listening to her music that has been such an important part of our lives the last 50 years,” Clinton said in a tweet on Monday night.
More in Lifestyle
-
British actress can sue Weinstein for sex trafficking: US judge
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 14 August 2018
-
Vienna tops Melbourne as world's most liveable city - Economist survey
-
Demi Lovato ‘overdosed’ on same drug that killed Prince
-
Aretha Franklin 'alert' at home
-
Robin Wright marries Clement Giraudet in low-key ceremony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.