AfriForum prepares to take legal action over alleged farm expropriation list

Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has denied the existence of such a list.

JOHANNESBURG – AfriForum is preparing for legal action to protect farms allegedly listed on a document for expropriation.

The lobby group published the list on its website at the weekend, claiming that it was being circulated at the Rural Development and Land Department but has refused to reveal its source.

AfriForum's Kallie Kriel says: “We’ve a reliable source that has given us a list of farms that are going to be targeted for expropriation and now we hear the government knows this.

“But the fact is, the minister herself, as well as the ANC spokesperson, have confirmed that there’s a list.”

The department says that it hasn't embarked on any process of expropriating land without compensation, denying the existence of the list.

The list published on AfriForum’s website comprises 190 farms, which the organisation claims will be used to test land expropriation without compensation.

The department says that Section 25 of the Constitution, which requires land with compensation, hasn't been amended yet, as the review committee is in the process of reviewing the clause.

The department's Phuti Mabelebele explained: “The current legislative framework requires just an equitable compensation for any expropriation of land. The Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform is empowered by current existing law to issue notices of expropriation with an offer for payment.”

AfriForum has expressed concern about the list, saying that some of the properties included are highly productive commercial farms.