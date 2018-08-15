AfriForum prepares to take legal action over alleged farm expropriation list
Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has denied the existence of such a list.
JOHANNESBURG – AfriForum is preparing for legal action to protect farms allegedly listed on a document for expropriation.
The lobby group published the list on its website at the weekend, claiming that it was being circulated at the Rural Development and Land Department but has refused to reveal its source.
Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has denied the existence of such a list.
AfriForum's Kallie Kriel says: “We’ve a reliable source that has given us a list of farms that are going to be targeted for expropriation and now we hear the government knows this.
“But the fact is, the minister herself, as well as the ANC spokesperson, have confirmed that there’s a list.”
[LISTEN] SAIRR: AFriForum correct on farm expropriation list
The department says that it hasn't embarked on any process of expropriating land without compensation, denying the existence of the list.
The list published on AfriForum’s website comprises 190 farms, which the organisation claims will be used to test land expropriation without compensation.
The department says that Section 25 of the Constitution, which requires land with compensation, hasn't been amended yet, as the review committee is in the process of reviewing the clause.
The department's Phuti Mabelebele explained: “The current legislative framework requires just an equitable compensation for any expropriation of land. The Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform is empowered by current existing law to issue notices of expropriation with an offer for payment.”
AfriForum has expressed concern about the list, saying that some of the properties included are highly productive commercial farms.
Popular in Local
-
No indication Mark Minnie would take own life, says publisher
-
'I've got nothing to hide'
-
MPs hear of Gupta wedding invite competition, donations to NW schools
-
DA: Silas Ramaite not the right choice to be acting NPA head
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 14 August 2018
-
Robert Sobukwe's wife, Zondeni, dies at 91
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.