5 cops arrested in connection with cash heists - Cele

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed that five South African Police Service (SAPS) officers are under arrest in connection with cash-in-transit heists.

Cele was answering Members of Parliament's questions when he broke the news.

“In the last 24 hours, we’ve arrested five police officers – so we will work on these things, wherever we find it.”

He says it pains him to say that SAPS members have been arrested.

“I always say when I speak to police, one painful thing is to announce the arrest of a police officer. It’s really painful – but it needs to be done if it needs to.”

He’s also told the committee that police have picked up the involvement of people from Botswana and Zimbabwe in cash-in-transit heists.

“There is quite a foreign element in cash heists, especially the blasters seem to be coming from Botswana, there’s also an element of Zimbabweans.”

Cele says 52 arrests have so far been made, including one suspect believed to be linked to 23 cash-in-transit heists.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)