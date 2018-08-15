1 dead, 2 wounded in Kensington shooting

Norway is in the grips of a severe heatwave
World
The shooting occurred last night in Kensington, Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been shot dead and two others wounded in Kensington, Cape Town.
The shooting occurred on Tuesday night.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says: "The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation with no arrests at this stage. Anyone with any information on this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.