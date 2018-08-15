1 dead, 2 wounded in Kensington shooting

The shooting occurred last night in Kensington, Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been shot dead and two others wounded in Kensington, Cape Town.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday night.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says: "The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation with no arrests at this stage. Anyone with any information on this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)