Will Henri van Breda be allowed to appeal conviction, sentence?

Henri van Breda was handed three life sentences for killing his parents and older brother, and a 15-year sentence for the attempted murder of his sister.

CAPE TOWN - Henri van Breda will have to wait a little longer to learn if he will be allowed to appeal his conviction and sentence.

An application in this regard was lodged in the High Court in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Van Breda’s lawyer Pieter Botha told the court his client is a young man who faces a life in prison.

The defence believes an appeal court will come to a different conclusion when looking at the facts.

WATCH: Van Breda brings forward an application to appeal his conviction

Botha argues the State didn’t shed light on what the possible motive for the attack could've been.

Botha says given his client’s age, that fact that he’s a first-time offender, an appeal court could find his punishment was not appropriate.

The State, in turn, argued there was no other inference that the murders were premeditated.

Prosecutor Susan Galloway accuses the defence of nit-picking certain aspects of the evidence.

Galloway believes the trial court’s findings were correct and has called on the court to dismiss the application.

Convicted murderer #HenriVanBreda’s application for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence will be heard in the WC High Court today. His adv Pieter Botha has arrived at court 9. pic.twitter.com/HGW1pSMWLh — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 14, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)