Veteran Gauteng health workers feel underappreciated by public
Rose Ramahlafi has been practicing as a nurse for 44 years, spending the past 33 years training thousands of aspiring nurses.
JOHANNESBURG – Veteran Gauteng health workers have described to Eyewitness News how nurses feel underappreciated by the public despite working long hours, facing threats from patients and in some instances are attacked by grieving relatives.
A visit by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa and Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo to the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital has brought the long-standing issue of staff shortages and an influx of foreign nationals to public hospitals back in the spotlight.
Rose Ramahlafi has been practicing as a nurse for 44 years, spending the past 33 years training thousands of aspiring nurses.
She describes how resources in the Gauteng hospitals are under severe strain due to an influx of people from other countries seeking quality health care.
“If there was better management of healthcare services in other countries, our people would be getting a better quality of services.”
Kobie Marais has been in the profession for 35 years and says nurses are often assaulted by patients.
“Patients shout at nurses and hit the nurses and it happens quite often.”
Their colleague, Patience Ntamane, the acting chief nursing officer in Gauteng, agrees that despite the difficult challenges nurses continue to treat patients with respect and humanity.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.