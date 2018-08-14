Veteran Gauteng health workers feel underappreciated by public

Rose Ramahlafi has been practicing as a nurse for 44 years, spending the past 33 years training thousands of aspiring nurses.

JOHANNESBURG – Veteran Gauteng health workers have described to Eyewitness News how nurses feel underappreciated by the public despite working long hours, facing threats from patients and in some instances are attacked by grieving relatives.

A visit by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa and Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo to the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital has brought the long-standing issue of staff shortages and an influx of foreign nationals to public hospitals back in the spotlight.

She describes how resources in the Gauteng hospitals are under severe strain due to an influx of people from other countries seeking quality health care.

“If there was better management of healthcare services in other countries, our people would be getting a better quality of services.”

Kobie Marais has been in the profession for 35 years and says nurses are often assaulted by patients.

“Patients shout at nurses and hit the nurses and it happens quite often.”

Their colleague, Patience Ntamane, the acting chief nursing officer in Gauteng, agrees that despite the difficult challenges nurses continue to treat patients with respect and humanity.

