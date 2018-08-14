Utah man dies after crashing plane into own home
The incident happened just hours after he had been arrested for assaulting his wife.
JOHANNESBURG – A man has reportedly flown a small plane into his own house in Utah just hours after he had been arrested for assaulting his wife.
According to ABC, the Duane Youd, a pilot, died during the incident. It’s understood that his wife and child, who were in the home, survived the incident. The front part the two-story house was engulfed in flames.
It’s believed that the twin-engine Cessna 525 belonged to Youd's employer and that he intentionally flew into his own house.
CNN spoke to local police who said they had received calls about a domestic violence situation between Youd and his wife on Sunday night, according to Payson Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Noemi Sandoval.
"They had been drinking and an argument broke out and he started hitting her and some witnesses called in to police to say a guy was hitting a woman."
Youd was bailed out on Monday and crashed the plane shortly thereafter.
An investigation is underway.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
