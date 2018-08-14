US warns on Russia's new space weapons
GENEVA - The United States voiced deep concern on Tuesday about Russia’s pursuit of weapons including a mobile laser system to destroy satellites in space, as well as its putting into orbit of a new “space apparatus inspector”.
Yleem DS Poblete, US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, was addressing the UN’s Conference on Disarmament in Geneva which has been discussing a new treaty to prevent an arms race in outer space.
“To the United States this is yet further proof that the Russian actions do not match their words,” she told the forum. Russia’s pursuit of counterspace capabilities “is disturbing given the recent pattern of Russian malign behaviour,” she added.
