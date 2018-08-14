US warns on Russia's new space weapons

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
Go

US warns on Russia's new space weapons

Yleem DS Poblete, US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, was addressing the UN’s Conference on Disarmament in Geneva which has been discussing a new treaty to prevent an arms race in outer space.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
4 hours ago

GENEVA - The United States voiced deep concern on Tuesday about Russia’s pursuit of weapons including a mobile laser system to destroy satellites in space, as well as its putting into orbit of a new “space apparatus inspector”.

Yleem DS Poblete, US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, was addressing the UN’s Conference on Disarmament in Geneva which has been discussing a new treaty to prevent an arms race in outer space.

“To the United States this is yet further proof that the Russian actions do not match their words,” she told the forum. Russia’s pursuit of counterspace capabilities “is disturbing given the recent pattern of Russian malign behaviour,” she added.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA