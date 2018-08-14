Univen SRC to meet with management over ongoing protests
Students at the campus say they are frustrated that both the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and the university's management are failing to deliver on promises.
JOHANNESBURG – Student representatives at the University of Venda (Univen) are expected to meet with management on Tuesday to discuss solutions to the ongoing protests at the institution.
Students at the campus say that they are frustrated that both the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and the university's management are failing to deliver on promises.
Activities have been suspended for almost two weeks now because some students have not received their stipends from the financial aid scheme since February.
According to reports, the university had given an assurance that it was working with the scheme to ensure that money would be paid to all students by Monday.
However, that didn't happen.
The SRC's Salman Patel says that they will continue protesting until they get their allowances.
“The management is much worried about our exams and academic activities. So, we just want them to know that we’re academics and if we don’t feel like it then we’ll try to work hard and catch up.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa hopes to appoint acting NDPP after consulting Justice Minister
-
[CARTOON] Righting the Scales of Justice
-
Maimane gives reasons for moving away from BEE policy
-
Shaun Abrahams ‘disappointed’ with ConCourt judgment
-
AfriForum's land expropriation list fake, says dept
-
Nxasana: ConCourt ruling a vindication for me
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.