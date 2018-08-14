Univen SRC to meet with management over ongoing protests

Students at the campus say they are frustrated that both the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and the university's management are failing to deliver on promises.

JOHANNESBURG – Student representatives at the University of Venda (Univen) are expected to meet with management on Tuesday to discuss solutions to the ongoing protests at the institution.

Activities have been suspended for almost two weeks now because some students have not received their stipends from the financial aid scheme since February.

According to reports, the university had given an assurance that it was working with the scheme to ensure that money would be paid to all students by Monday.

However, that didn't happen.

The SRC's Salman Patel says that they will continue protesting until they get their allowances.

“The management is much worried about our exams and academic activities. So, we just want them to know that we’re academics and if we don’t feel like it then we’ll try to work hard and catch up.”

