Uganda police arrest 3 MP's after stones thrown at Museveni's convoy
Supporters of independent candidate Kasiano Wadri obstructed and attacked Museveni’s convoy in the northern town of Arua late on Monday.
KAMPALA - Ugandan police arrested three opposition lawmakers and scores of others after stones were thrown at the convoy of President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled the country since 1986.
Supporters of independent candidate Kasiano Wadri obstructed and attacked Museveni’s convoy in the northern town of Arua late on Monday and one vehicle bearing the presidential coat of arms had its rear windscreen shattered, police spokesman Emirian Kayima said.
“Security officers intervened to contain the situation and they indeed halted it from further escalation by use teargas and shooting,” Kayima told a news conference, adding that scores of suspects had been arrested.
Those arrested included Robert Kyagulanyi, an independent lawmaker, and musician who has gained popularity since he joined parliament last year through scathing criticism of Museveni’s government, sometimes expressed through music.
Government officials see his appeal, especially to young people, as a threat to Museveni, whose popularity has suffered due to what some voters say are deteriorating public services, corruption, and rights abuses.
Parliament last year removed an age limit from the constitution that would have barred Museveni from seeking re-election in 2021.
Late on Monday, Kyagulanyi, known as Bobi Wine, said police shot at his vehicle and killed his driver during campaigning for a parliamentary by-election due to be held on Wednesday in Arua. Kayima said he was unsure who killed the driver.
Kayima said two journalists had also been arrested during the incident and released on police bond.
Popular in Africa
-
[ANALYSIS] Kabila’s decision to step aside won’t change DRC’s power dynamics
-
Report: Some MDC Alliance members seeking to oust Nelson Chamisa
-
Zimbabwe’s Constantino Chiwenga responds to possible further US sanctions
-
Ethiopian forces kill at least 40 in east - regional official
-
Zim electoral chief denies being in relationship with presidential candidate
-
Mali president claims election victory
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.