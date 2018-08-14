Trump vows ‘toughness & strength’ after UK Parliament incident
British police arrested a man on suspicion of terrorism offences, saying he appeared to deliberately drive into cyclists.
LONDON - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that terrorists should be treated with “toughness and strength” after a man drove a car into members of the public and a security barrier outside Britain’s Parliament, injuring three.
“Another terrorist attack in London...These animals are crazy and must be dealt with through toughness and strength!” Trump tweeted.
British police arrested a man on suspicion of terrorism offences, saying he appeared to deliberately drive into cyclists before ramming a car into security barriers outside the British parliament in London.
At the same time, British Prime Minister Theresa May has said the suspected attack outside the Houses of Parliament is shocking.
“The threat to the United Kingdom from terrorism remains severe. I would urge the public to remain vigilant,” May, who is out of the country on holiday, said in a statement.
May’s spokesperson said she had had regular briefings with security officials throughout the day.
