Suspect in UK Parliament car crash ‘not cooperating with police'

LONDON - The head of anti-terrorism police in the UK says the man suspected of an attack outside the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday morning is not cooperating with them.

It’s reported that the suspect, who’s in his 20s, is refusing to answer their questions and is not known to the police.

Several people were injured when the man drove his vehicle into them.

The man was arrested after a car crashed into security barriers at high speed, injuring some cyclists, but failing to break through into the Palace of Westminster estate.

CCTV footage emerged on Tuesday morning of the silver Ford Fiesta speeding up and appearing to swerve into the path of cyclists before ramming the steel-concrete barriers.

No weapons were found inside the vehicle and the suspect hasn’t been formally identified.

The UK’s anti-terrorism chief has confirmed that one woman was being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, one man has been discharged from a hospital and another was treated at the scene.