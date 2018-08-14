Summit aims to find solutions to achieve peace in Africa

Government ministries, civil society organisations and youth groups from across Africa and the globe have gathered in Cape Town to spread a message of peace.

CAPE TOWN - In an effort to find solutions to achieve peace in Africa and the world, the African Leaders of Peace Summit has been held in Cape Town this week.

The two-day summit has been held in partnership with the International Women’s Peace Group and Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration of Light.

The summit has included various sessions for women, men and leaders.

International Women’s Peace Group Co-ordinator Cindy Chokoza says the aim of the summit is to bring leaders together to seek practical solutions for peacebuilding.

“The purpose of this event was to be able to continuously raise awareness for peace, but also to remember those that left a legacy for peace within Africa.”

Keynote speaker, Her Majesty Dr Semane Bonolo Molotlegi is encouraging women to work with men to address the challenges in society.

Venerable Phra Kitsakol Phaenoi of #Peaceforafrica leading a session of meditation for peace with various religious leaders #ALPSummit2018 #PeaceisPossible pic.twitter.com/JIYTqmkrYk — African Leaders of Peace Summit (@ALPS_2018) August 13, 2018

“We’ll never go anywhere if we don’t bring our men together. If we don’t push ourselves in confidence in talking about violence against women when the perpetrators are not there.”

The event has concluded with an award ceremony for women who are active in Cape Town and around the world, as well as a pledge for peace.

We're greeted by the Chief of #Amahlubi and the Chief of #Isizwe of the #RoyalCouncil in South Africa as we kick off the second session of #ALPSummit2018 for today! pic.twitter.com/drYoPYUVjm — African Leaders of Peace Summit (@ALPS_2018) August 13, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)