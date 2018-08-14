Summit aims to find solutions to achieve peace in Africa
Government ministries, civil society organisations and youth groups from across Africa and the globe have gathered in Cape Town to spread a message of peace.
CAPE TOWN - In an effort to find solutions to achieve peace in Africa and the world, the African Leaders of Peace Summit has been held in Cape Town this week.
The two-day summit has been held in partnership with the International Women’s Peace Group and Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration of Light.
Government ministries, civil society organisations and youth groups from across Africa and the globe have gathered in Cape Town to spread a message of peace.
The summit has included various sessions for women, men and leaders.
International Women’s Peace Group Co-ordinator Cindy Chokoza says the aim of the summit is to bring leaders together to seek practical solutions for peacebuilding.
“The purpose of this event was to be able to continuously raise awareness for peace, but also to remember those that left a legacy for peace within Africa.”
Keynote speaker, Her Majesty Dr Semane Bonolo Molotlegi is encouraging women to work with men to address the challenges in society.
Venerable Phra Kitsakol Phaenoi of #Peaceforafrica leading a session of meditation for peace with various religious leaders #ALPSummit2018 #PeaceisPossible pic.twitter.com/JIYTqmkrYk— African Leaders of Peace Summit (@ALPS_2018) August 13, 2018
“We’ll never go anywhere if we don’t bring our men together. If we don’t push ourselves in confidence in talking about violence against women when the perpetrators are not there.”
The event has concluded with an award ceremony for women who are active in Cape Town and around the world, as well as a pledge for peace.
We're greeted by the Chief of #Amahlubi and the Chief of #Isizwe of the #RoyalCouncil in South Africa as we kick off the second session of #ALPSummit2018 for today! pic.twitter.com/drYoPYUVjm— African Leaders of Peace Summit (@ALPS_2018) August 13, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
MPs concerned with SABC board resignations
-
‘Mark Minnie feared for his life’
-
Authorities don't suspect foul play in author Mark Minnie's death, for now
-
Will Henri van Breda be allowed to appeal conviction, sentence?
-
ANC NEC: Expropriation without compensation 'not electioneering slogan'
-
Mark Minnie, co-author of Magnus Malan exposé, found dead
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.