Stolen SAPS shotgun retrieved, suspect arrested in Hermanus

CAPE TOWN - Hermanus police have retrieved a shotgun stolen from officers during land protests that raged in neighbouring Zwelihle.

The weapon was one of three service firearms stolen in an attack on a South African Police Service member during demonstrations last month.

The policeman was attacked by a group of protesters and sustained serious injuries in the attack. He was robbed of his service pistol and a shotgun.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “The suspect was arrested by police who found him in possession of a shotgun that was robbed from the police during the violent protests. The suspect will appear in the Hermanus magistrates court, where he is facing a charge of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)