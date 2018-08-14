Stolen SAPS shotgun retrieved, suspect arrested in Hermanus
The weapon was one of three service firearms stolen in an attack on a South African Police Service member during demonstrations last month.
CAPE TOWN - Hermanus police have retrieved a shotgun stolen from officers during land protests that raged in neighbouring Zwelihle.
The weapon was one of three service firearms stolen in an attack on a South African Police Service member during demonstrations last month.
The policeman was attacked by a group of protesters and sustained serious injuries in the attack. He was robbed of his service pistol and a shotgun.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “The suspect was arrested by police who found him in possession of a shotgun that was robbed from the police during the violent protests. The suspect will appear in the Hermanus magistrates court, where he is facing a charge of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa hopes to appoint acting NDPP after consulting Justice Minister
-
[CARTOON] Righting the Scales of Justice
-
Maimane gives reasons for moving away from BEE policy
-
Shaun Abrahams ‘disappointed’ with ConCourt judgment
-
AfriForum's land expropriation list fake, says dept
-
Nxasana: ConCourt ruling a vindication for me
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.