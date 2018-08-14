SIU says probe into corruption at state attorney's office to take 12 months

The SIU's Jan Mothibi says they are still in the process of putting together the investigation team.

PRETORIA – The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it will take at least 12 months to investigate allegations of fraud and corruption in the state attorney’s office.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off on the proclamation to investigate the office last month following complaints about the manner in which it was handling state litigation.

Weekend reports further revealed allegations that officials in the state attorney’s office were colluding with private law firms to defraud the state.

“This investigation is going to cover, across the country, all offices of the state attorney in the nine provinces. It is quite complex, so we’re giving the team not more than 12 months.”

Justice Minister Michael Masutha says the terms of reference are broad.

“Serious maladministration in connection with the affairs with the office of the state attorney, improper or unlawful conduct by some employees or officials, unlawful appropriation or wasteful expenditure of state funds.”