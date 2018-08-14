Shots fired at CSA over T20 League handling

Sushil Kumar, the owner of the Bloemfontein City Blazers has released a scathing statement directed at CSA.

CAPE TOWN - The continued aftermath of the failed T20 Global League is back once again to haunt Cricket South Africa (CSA). Sushil Kumar, the owner of the Bloemfontein City Blazers has released a scathing statement directed at CSA.

The inaugural tournament was set to be launched last year, only to be cancelled after CSA failed to sell broadcasting rights which meant there were obvious financial concerns.

CSA CEO Thabang Moroe had meetings in Dubai and Mumbai which were attended by owners and representatives of Nelson Mandela Bay Stars, Durban Qalandars, Joburg Giants, Stellenbosch Kings and Pretoria Mavericks.

The owners had concerns about their sizeable investment after CSA announced a new tournament, which they said would have six teams, would be launched in conjunction with South African broadcaster SuperSport.

However, the previous owners feared they were being frozen out in the new deal and the high-level meetings in Asia have done nothing to ease the palpable tensions.

The latest statement from Kumar, the chairman of City Sports Limited, is a clear attack and accuses CSA of taking the owners “for a ride”.

Kumar goes on to say there is a lack of transparency with regards to the CSA and SuperSport deal and concludes the statement by saying there were “fireworks” during the meeting but ultimately it was an “absolute disappointment”.

The statement will turn the heat up on the already under pressure CSA. The lack of movement and information about the tournament makes a second-year cancellation even more likely. The cricket governing body has already lost close to R200 million over the failed T20 league.

Dubai-based businessman Ajay Sethi, who is the owner of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stars franchise was quoted as saying: “CSA did pay some of our expenses but we have perpetual rights on being appointed owners. This is the first time in the history that any federation has done this way to the owners. This kind of breach of trust will affect any investment from the private sector in the future. They have continuously changed their position and have shown to have no interest in working with the current T20 Global League owners.”